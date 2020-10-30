Presentation Secondary Thurles student awarded Naughton Scholarship

Helen Aherne, a student of Presentation Secondary School Thurles, was recently awarded a Naughton Scholarship for her outstanding academic and innovative accomplishments. Helen achieved 7 H1s totalling 625 points in the Leaving Cert 2020.

This scholarship is worth €20,000 and Helen, from Turtulla Cross, Thurles, said that she is delighted to be recognised by such a prestigious organisation as The Naughton Foundation.

In addition Presentation Secondary School Thurles was awarded €1,000 towards the school's facilities, acknowledging its role in providing a supportive and educational environment.

Helen said "I have spent many really happy years in Pres and I am now studying my first choice of third level course, Engineering at University College Dublin".

Pictured left to right: Ms Trish O'Callaghan, Deputy Principal, Helen Aherne and Mrs Marie Collins, Principal Presentation Secondary School Thurles