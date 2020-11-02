Drangan Cloneen St Patrick's GAA club - The Early Years - 93 years ago

In 1927 Annervale Rovers (Cloneen and Killusty) joined forces with Fethard and entered two junior hurling teams, two junior football teams and a Senior football team while Drangan entered teams in junior hurling and junior football. At South Board Drangan were represented by Bill Boland Newtown, Jim Gleeson, J. Clooney Civic Guard and H. Bushe Drangan Village. Annervale Rovers were represented by Phil Skehan Ballyhomuck, Dan Davis, Ml. Maher Peafield, S. O’Shea Fethard, J. Ennis and D. Mahoney.

In Junior Hurling Annervale Rovers defeated Carrick Swans and went on to play Clonmel in the second round in Kilsheelan. The Annervale Rovers team was: Thos. Maher (Capt) Peafield, Michael Maher Peafield, Paddy Grace Moonvurrin, Mickie Kennedy Cloughtaney, George Hayden Crohane, Mickie Smyth Ballylusky, George Williams Killusty, John O’Brien Cappaghnagarrane, John Weston Fethard, James Mullins Fethard, Thos. Slattery Tullow, Michael Hayes Coolmoyne, David O’Meara Coolmoyne, Pat Hall Grove, John O’Halloran Kylenagranagh. Goals were scored in the first half by Tom Slattery and Jimmy Mullins but Clonmel led at half time by 3-2 to 2-0. Despite good performances by Tom Maher and Paddy Grace in the second half Clonmel led by 5-2 to 3-0 at the final whistle. It is interesting to note that four Drangan men hurled with Annervale Rovers/Fethard. They were Pat Grace, Ml. Kennedy, George Hayden and Ml. Smyth. The South Senior Football was played on a league system with Annervale Rovers/Fethard in a group with Kilsheelan, Mullinahone, Clonmel and Grangemockler. The combination proved to be unbeatable and won the South Final and were fixed to play Templemore in the Co. Final in Mullinahone. Templemore refused to travel so far south and the Mid-Board sent a Mid Selection to play the Co. Final. However Annervale Rovers/Fethard proved too strong and added the Co. Title to the South Title already won. Mick and Tom Maher and Paddy Keating played on this victorious team. Drangan Junior footballers defeated Grangemockler by 0-4 to 0-1 on a very grassy pitch in Mullinahone but had to forfeit the match as they arrived late.

Drangan travelled to Magners field in Clonmel to play Kilsheelan in the Clonmel Temperance Hall tournament. The game started at 8.30 on a Sunday evening and Kilsheelan won by 0-3 to 0-1 with Drangan best served by Ml. Perry, Ballylusky and Jimmy Foley, Rathkenny.

The Nationalist advertised a football challenge game between Annervale Rovers and Powerstown in Magners Field Clonmel at 8.15 pm on Thursday June 16. The Annervale Rovers team was advertised as: Phil Skehan (Capt) Ballyhomuck, Neddie Denn Cappagh, M. Maher Peafield, Paddy Keating Ballinard, Pat Cantwell Cappagh, Neddie Houlohan Killusty, Ml. Lawrence Tullow, Tom Maher Peafield, Wm. Nagle Killusty, Dick Noonan Rossane, Ml. Noonan Civic Guard Drangan, J. Pollard, George Williams Killusty, Pat Ryan Loughcapple, Jack Nagle Killusty, Din Burke Cloran, William Darcy Killusty.

Carrick On Suir Junior hurlers objected to Killenaule who had Ml. Noonan a Civic Guard in Drangan on their team even though he had played with St. Marys in the previous year and was not transferred to Killenaule and also played with Annervale Rovers. The appeal was not in order and Killenaule were awarded the match.

Jim Noonan and Mick Maher Peafield played with Tipperary Senior Footballers defeating Limerick only to lose to Kerry in the Munster semi-final. Mick Maher also played with Tipperary Junior footballers but Kerry again were victorious.

On a sad note Jack Tobin of Newtown the Captain of the Cloneen 1908 team who were Co. Champions was killed in a bicycle accident at The Piggeries in Killenaule. A plaque on the bridge marked the scene of the accident and was replaced by a new plaque in recent years by Brendan St. John iron works Moonverrin.