November Masses for the Deceased in Moyne Templetuohy

Our annual mass for the deceased will be celebrated this coming Saturday November 7, 2020 at 8pm and will be streamed live from Moyne Church. While there can be no attendance, names of parishioners who died over the past year will be read out and a candle will be lit for them. Also named will be relatives of parishioners who died during the year. If you wish for a deceased loved one to be remembered, please give their name to one of the sacristans or priests and their names will be mentioned also. Throughout the month of November, we will continue, as usual, to pray for all our deceased family members, friends, and parishioners. Those wishing to do so, can place the names of those deceased in the box placed before the altar in both churches. A plenary indulgence can be gained by praying in any cemetery from November 1 to 8.