Thomas MacDonagh Museum Cloughjordan - Barracks Plaque

One of the most interesting and rare items on display in the Thomas MacDonagh Museum is the plaque from the RIC Barracks in Cloughjordan. The Barracks were located at Main Street, Cloughjordan in the premises now occupied by Paul and Elaine Madden which is next door to Cloughjordan Pharmacy. The plaque is made of cast iron with the insignia of the RIC the Harp and Crown and with the words Royal Irish Constabulary inscribed on its perimeter. Very few of the RIC Barracks plaques have survived since the RIC was disbanded in 1922.

In September 1920 there was a Public House operated by Annie Williams located beside the Barracks. At that time the IRA were attacking RIC Barracks (The Borrisokane Barracks had been burned down in June) and the Military authorities feared an attack could be launched on the Cloughjordan Barracks from the Public House next door. An order was issued to vacate the Public House and it was demolished by the police and military. Annie Williams then transferred her business up the Main Street to where the Williams family operated a Public House for many years until 1986.In the 1940's a house was built on the site of the demolished Public House which was occupied up to recent years by Mrs. Una Darcy.