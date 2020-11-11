Tipperary beef producer John Commins to appear on this week's Ear to the Ground

John Commins, Blackcastle, Two-Mile-Borris is featuring on Ear to the Ground on this Thursday evening, November 12 at 8.30pm on RTE1 Television.

The programme covers his family farm business and production on his 1% fat Blackcastle Farm Beef. John recently built a specialist food unit on his farm at BlackCastle and supplies online and to Neighbourhood Foods Bannons, Gala Shop, Two-Mile-Borris, SuperValu and Costcutters Thurles.

If you miss Thursday evenings Programme it is repeated on Sunday, November 15 at 1.10pm RTE1.