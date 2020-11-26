Doon parish organise their Team Hope Christmas Shoebox appeal

The 2020 Christmas Shoebox Appeal is going to be run a little differently. Due to the effects of Covid-19 restrictions, it is not possible to send gift-filled shoe boxes from Ireland this year, so we’re asking schools, families, friends, communities and businesses to Team Up For Team Hope by donating gift-filled shoeboxes online. These donations will allow our network of local partners in Africa and Eastern Europe to purchase items for shoeboxes, which will then be delivered straight into the hands of children affected by poverty. Often these shoeboxes are the only gift that a child will receive at Christmas and the joy that they deliver is incredible. Although this year may be different, the need for shoebox gifts is more important than ever. Each gift-filled shoebox is €20 and can be done in minutes by logging in to www.teamhope.ie where you can simply donate or if you wish you can build your very own personalised box. For those of you who would like to get involved but are not online savvy you can drop a donation through my letterbox and I will donate it for you. Any queries please give me a call. Norah 087 9384583.