Mill Family Resource Centre open for all services

The centre in Urlingford is open for photocopying, computer services, printing, social welfare forms, jobs noticeboard etc. while following Covid-19 Government guidelines.

Youth Café: There will be an information evening for young people, age 12+ on setting up a youth café on Wednesday, December 2 from 6-7pm in the Mill Family Resource Centre. All are welcome.

BTEI QQI Level 5 Health-Care Course 2021:

Places available for the new term January 2021. For application forms please call 056 8838466.

Community Savings Bank: For 2020 has now finished and it will resume from January 4, 2021.

Low Cost Counselling: Teen, Adults and Family Counselling is available in the Centre. Please contact Sue for an appointment on 056 8838466.

Senior Alert: If you need to apply for a Personal Alarm, please contact Sue or Josephine on 056 8838466.

Knitting/Crochet Circle: Has resumed on Wednesday’s from 2pm-4pm.