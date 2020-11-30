Mill Family Resource Centre open for all services
Mill Family Resource Centre in Urlingford
The centre in Urlingford is open for photocopying, computer services, printing, social welfare forms, jobs noticeboard etc. while following Covid-19 Government guidelines.
Youth Café: There will be an information evening for young people, age 12+ on setting up a youth café on Wednesday, December 2 from 6-7pm in the Mill Family Resource Centre. All are welcome.
BTEI QQI Level 5 Health-Care Course 2021:
Places available for the new term January 2021. For application forms please call 056 8838466.
Community Savings Bank: For 2020 has now finished and it will resume from January 4, 2021.
Low Cost Counselling: Teen, Adults and Family Counselling is available in the Centre. Please contact Sue for an appointment on 056 8838466.
Senior Alert: If you need to apply for a Personal Alarm, please contact Sue or Josephine on 056 8838466.
Knitting/Crochet Circle: Has resumed on Wednesday’s from 2pm-4pm.
