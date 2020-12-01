SPAR pledges support for Make-A-Wish Ireland’s Christmas Appeal

Pictured above SPAR Sales Director Colin Donnelly, Chair of the National Council of SPAR Retailers, Lil Courtney and Make-A-Wish CEO Susan O’Dwyer pictured at the official handover of a fundraising cheque for €205,000 on behalf of SPAR Retailers

SPAR was delighted to be able to present a cheque for more than €200,000 to Make-A-Wish Ireland, which will enable their official charity partner to give the most precious gift of all and help grant the wishes of sick children all over Ireland.

Make-A-Wish’s activity programme has been severely curtailed because of the Covid-19 Pandemic but the charity remains committed to delivering magical, life-changing wishes to children living with serious illnesses and the support of SPAR and their Retailers is making all the difference. As part of their ongoing mission, this Christmas, they are appealing to the people of Ireland to continue to support them as they seek to make the wishes of more than 200 sick children come true.

Commenting, Make-A-Wish Chief Executive Officer Susan O’Dwyer said, “We feel really blessed that SPAR chose us as their official Charity partner. We could not have done without their support this year. 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, and at Make-A-Wish Ireland, we have had to contend with fundraising events being cancelled and planned wishes having to be rescheduled and re-imagined. But we are inspired by our wish children. Now more than ever, these children need what Make-A-Wish can bring in the form of hope, strength, and the all-important smile and the contributions from SPAR have truly made a difference and together we can make an even greater impact in 2021.”

SPAR contributes to their official charity partner through in store collection boxes, a donation from the sale of a selected range of SPAR own brand products as well as support of the charity’s annual Wish Day and usually a number of fundraising initiatives. The ability to hold these initiatives has been adversely affected this year and SPAR is throwing its fulsome support behind the charity’s Christmas appeal and asking its customers to help “spread a little magic” for the children.

Colin Donnelly, SPAR Sales Director, said, “As Make-A-Wish’s official charity partner, we are delighted to be supporting their Christmas appeal, as we will support all their other fundraising initiatives throughout the year ahead. What makes our partnership extra special is that our SPAR Retailers chose Make-A-Wish as our official charity partner and we are enthusiastic about supporting them in every way we can. Helping make these sick children’s wishes come true is a way to give them hope and strength for their individual journeys and we are proud to play whatever part we can.”

This Christmas, please help Make-A-Wish grant these children their wishes by donating. People can contribute via the charity’s official website by making a one-off donation, by signing up to a monthly or annual commitment www.makeawish.ie/donate or by donating to the in-store collection boxes in their local SPAR store.