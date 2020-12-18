Commemorative book celebrating Ballycahill Church now on sale

Pictured above Fr. Celsus Tierney PP and Tommy Ryan, chair of the Ballycahill 200 Committee, are pictured at the door of St Cataldus’ Church, Ballycahill, which was built 200 years ago this year. They are having a browse through the first two copies of the commemorative book which celebrates the bicentenary. A limited number of books are now available.

The pandemic has left us all somewhat afraid, confused, deprived and wondering. Yet when we can we should celebrate in a safe manner. The Faith Community of Ballycahill are celebrating the bicentenary of the building of their church this year. The celebrations planned for May were put on hold. A commemorative booklet was compiled and over the months grew to book-size. It records the varied history of the community in articles by Willie Hayes, priests who ministered in the parish over the years and members of the community. Through photos and witness statements it records samples of the faith of the people past and present and the vocations nurtured in this parish. It helps to join us with the generations who worshipped here in times of persecution, poverty, famine and war. The work and faithfulness of the past generations needed to be recognised and commemorated. A limited number of books were printed.

On Sunday next, December 20, the book will be available after 10am Mass. The shop at Holycross Abbey will have a limited number of copies available also. It’s an opportunity for us to have a quiet celebration and read over the Christmas. We hope to celebrate in a more tangible way on May 8, 2021 when we can hopefully gather together in joy.