MacDonagh Museum closed due to level 5 restrictions

Thomas MacDonagh was an Irish patriot, poet, teacher and a leader of Ireland’s 1916 insurrection. He is celebrated here in his home town of Cloughjordan. The museum showcases the story of MacDonagh and his family and the inspiring and enduring relationship they had with a small midlands town.

