Ballysloe Community Development sensory garden lights up for Christmas

Ballysloe Community Development sensory garden came alight this Christmas once all of the planting and building work had been completed on the project.

The hard working committee turned plans into reality during the past year when they transformed a section of the village in Ballysloe into an amazing and beautiful garden for all the community to enjoy with a focus on it being a sensory garden for all.

A lot of work went into creating the magical Christmas lights display at the garden which in springtime will become a wonderland of colour with carefully chosen flowers and shrubs giving another treat to the senses.

A big thank you to everybody who worked so hard in fundraising for and helping to create this amazing space for everybody to enjoy.