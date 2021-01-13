Good news for Doon

Great news came recently with the announcement of the funding of €679,901 for projects in the constituency under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme. Doon has been selected for one of the six projects. It has been selected for a Community Services and E Hub facility including 8 PC stations, office space, conference room, tea rooms and toilets.

Limerick is receiving funding for six projects under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2020, it has been announced. The scheme which focuses on projects which can help to enhance rural towns and villages, with a particular emphasis on stimulating economic development.

The funding will also assist towns and villages to implement measures that can help them to respond to the challenges associated with COVID-19.

The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered through the Local Authorities, in consultation with local communities.