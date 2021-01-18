Icing on the lake at Killeens-Liskeveen, Littleton

Savouring the icing on our home-made Christmas cake or the icing on this Bord na Mona made lake may be among the few delights left to us, as we get to know and explore the beauty of our locally restricted 5k Covid circuit.

This recently dug-out fresh water lake in the Killeens-Liskeveen area receives its water from the surrounding bog and from underground springs and is part of the bog rehabilitation-regeneration process that is happening nationwide. It lies south-east of Derrynaflan and Derrynabrone and is around 500 meters in length and 100 yards wide.

As the lake is currently unnamed it might be named as a tribute to all Bord na Mona workers who worked in the peat industry and on the above project.

Pictured Sandra Purcell, Littleton at the Derrynabrone end of New Lake