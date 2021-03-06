Bishop Martin Hayes to celebrate Mass live on RTE 1 on Sunday
The Bishop of Kilmore, Martin Hayes, will celebrate Mass live on RTE 1 TV on Sunday morning at 11:00am.
The Two-Mile-Borris native who was appointed to the diocese by Pope Francis last summer will ceebrate Mass to mark the third Sunday of Lent which will be broadcast to the nation.
Bishop Hayes had served the Archdiocese of Cashel of Emly in a number of posts, including Pastroal Director before his departure to Cavan.
