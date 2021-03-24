Cllr Peter Ryan urges council to get housing repairs done

“We need to start delivering houses and the only way that can happen is if the workers are back on site" - Cllr Peter Ryan

Fine Gael Councillor Peter Ryan has called on Tipperary County Council to write to the 'powers that be' to appeal for the return to work of the construction sector so that house building can recommence.



Speaking at a meeting of the local Municipal District Council this week, Cllr Ryan said that there is a huge problem with supply and demand for houses and he opined that getting workers back undertaking repairs to houses, and building new ones is the only way to help solve the issues.



“We need to start delivering houses and the only way that can happen is if the workers are back on site. We must write to the powers that be and emphasise the need for house building and repair works to recommence,” Cllr Ryan said.



He was informed by Housing Official, Mr Kieran Malone, that the council is restrained by the national guidelines dealing with Covid-19. However the local authority is consulting with the department each week, he said.