Four in a row for Holycross group Domhan Glas

Bags of litter and rubbish were gathered from around the parish

For the fourth year in a row, community volunteers came out in force as individuals, for the Spring Clean of the surrounding and approach roads to the beautiful village of Holycross.



Domhan Glas Environmental Community and Holycross Tidy Village took part in, and co-ordinated the initative. “We were delighted to welcome back volunteers from prior years and welcomed many new volunteers this year.

The Spring Clean took part over a number of days from early March to mid April and in compliance with current guidelines.

We sincerely thank all those who supported, and took part this year, giving so generously of their time and energy for the environment, for the benefit and pleasure of all road users in village and those passing through.



“With so many of us walking and cycling in the local area it can be much more enjoyable when the environment and country side is respected and litter free. We again appeal to road users to practice “Pride of Place” and care for our community by removing and disposing of rubbish safely. Everyone and every household can make a big difference, what one change can you make?



“We are now inviting interested volunteers to get involved once a month to keep our community litter free. If you would like to support or be part of this initiative please email us



domhanglasenviron mental @gmail.com 087 2349003.