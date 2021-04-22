All the over 70's in Mullinahone have now been vaccinated

Vaccinations for Covid

Vaccinations for Covid seem to have speeded up in the Mullinahone area with many of the over 70’s having been vaccinated at least once and quite a number of 75’s about to receive a second jab in the immediate future. While people are delighted with progress, I am sure that the older ones wont lose the run of themselves when they receive their full quota of vaccines. To everybody, we say “Stay Safe”.

Split the Pot

April 14 Prize: €160. Winner: Josephine Ivors

Local Lotto April 12 Jackpot €5,200. Winning Numbers: 8,10,18 and 30. Match 3 winners €50. James Brennan, Cara Jean Egan, Paddy and Carmel.

Tidy Towns

A very sincere thank you to the people who volunteered their time to clean up roads and streets recently.



GAA News

At our recent Zoom AGM on Friday night last, a new senior hurling management team was ratified as follows: Manager: Sean O’Regan. Selectors: Edwin O’Meara, Paul Kelly, Paul Quirke. Kit Man: John Murphy (Mullinahone) S. & C. Coach: John Murphy (Carlow) We would like to wish the new management team and players the best of luck for the upcoming season.

Field Gates

Due to (unsociable behaviour) by a few, the gates of our club grounds will now be locked at 10pm each night. Cars driving in with shouting and loud music during the night is not acceptable in a residential area. Gardai have been notified of these drivers. We apologise to the vast majority of people who use our premises for any inconvenience caused.

Parish Newsletter

Anniversaries: Saturday April 24 at 8pm Thomas and Anastatia O’Brien and William Maher, Carrick Street.

Sunday, April 25 at 11.30am William and Mary Hennessy, Modeshill.

Please pray for the late Lar Hally, Ballycullen.

Parish Lotto

Thanks to all who took part in our online lotto and congratulations to Olivia O’Dwyer, our first lucky dip winner.

The jackpot was not won, so the jackpot for Thursday next is €1,075. Best of luck to all. To sign up for a chance to win, visit www.ourfundraiser. ie/ org/ mullinahone

Trocaire

Thanks to all who have returned their Trocaire boxes. This is very much appreciated. We will be shortly sending on the monies to Trocaire, so if there is any outstanding boxes, please return them.

Vaccine

Registrations for 65 to 69 year olds opens People will be able to register using their PPS number and Eircode. They will then be called for vaccinations in their turn. The HSE is asking people to register on specific days. This will help manage demand on the system and make it easier for everyone to register.

You can register by phone if you cannot register online. There will also be an option for people who are deaf or hard of hearing . Keep an eye re. vaccine registration on your weekly Parish Newsletter.