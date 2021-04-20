Three charged in relation to fatal Tipperary accident are granted bail

Three people were before Nenagh Court this Monday in relation to a car accident outside the town last year in which Noel McGrath of Abbeyview, Tyone, Nenagh, was fatally injured and subsequently died and his wife was injured.

Peter Flynn, 33, with an address at Grennanstown, Norwood, Nenagh, was charged with dangerous driving causing death at Ballyhisky, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, on July 11, 2020. He also faced a charge of endangerment on the same occasion.

Kieran McInerney, 36, with an address at Doon Road, Bodyke, County Clare, was charged with impeding a prosecution on the same date.

A third person, with an address given as County Clare, who was a juvenile at the time of the alleged offence, was also charged with impeding a prosecution.

All three were remanded on bail to Nenagh Court on May 27 for service of the book of evidence.