Casual trading bye-laws for Cahir up for discussion

Following a review, draft Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District Casual Trading Act 1995; Bye-Laws 2021 have been prepared for the control and designation of casual trading in the administrative area of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District.

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with Section 6 of the Casual Trading Act 1995, a copy of these draft Bye-Laws are available for inspection by appointment between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday, at Tipperary/Cahir/ Cashel Municipal District Office, Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town, E34 WD51 from March 31, 2021 to April 30, 2021 (both dates inclusive) and on the council’s website www.tipperarycoco.ie.

Submissions in relation to the draft Bye-Laws may be made in writing to the District Administrator, Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District Office, Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary or by email to customerservice@ tipperarycoco.ie not later than 4.30 pm on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Submissions received will be taken into consideration before the making of new Bye-Laws by Tipperary/ Cahir/Cashel Municipal District.