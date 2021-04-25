Cahir Youth Club say a massive "Thank You"



Cahir Youth Club would like to say a final and massive thank you to all who participated and donated to our fundraiser Moving in March. A special thank you to all the young people, families and volunteers of Cahir Community Youth Project who showed commitment and determination throughout, showing us all what their project means to them.

The money raised will go towards facilitating worthwhile and meaningful programmes for the young people.



For anyone who would still like to make a donation you can do so by following the go fund me link on https://gofund.me/977d066b