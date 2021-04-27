Restrictions are starting to ease - looking forward to a better ahead in Ballylooby/Duhill

Covid19

Covid 19 and Level 5 restrictions are starting to ease a little with some outdoor activities commencing plus the roll-out of the vaccine. We are all looking forward to a better summer!

Ballylooby/Castlegrace Development Lotto

Lotto results April 20. No Jackpot winner this week.

Numbers drawn 2, 3, 9 & 12. Three match three winners: Eileen Caplice, Eimear O’Neill/Aisling Ryan & Niamh Myles.

Next week’s jackpot €2,800.

Thanks for your continued support. Next draw streamed live on Facebook 9pm Tuesday April 27. Tickets available from Murphy Fuels, Parsons Green, Browne’s XL and Clubforce.com-Ballylooby/ Castlegrace GAA. The club extend their thanks for your continued support.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to Marie Tyrrell and all the extended Tyrrell family on the death of Billy Tyrrell, Ardfinnan and late of Clogheen who passed away recently.