Boost for Knockgraffon Church with funding from Parish Council

KNOCKGRAFFON CHURCH GETS A BOOST

Following a recent decision by the Parish Council it was decided that Knockgraffon Church would be brought up to the same standard as New Inn. We have decided to replace the doors as they are in poor condition.

We have also decided to replace the existing shed for the church with a new steel shed and to supply a new lawnmower for the upkeep of the church. This will cost the Council a large sum of money, but these are works which need to be done.

PARISH NEWS

Anniversary Masses this coming weekend; Saturday mass at 7.30pm: Eileen O’Dwyer, Knockgraffon, Sunday morning at 11am: Mary and Joe Jenkins and Michael Cleary, Lagganstown. Livestream Masses continue every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am.

Please click on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/ newinnparish/ for the livestream masses.

Many thanks to everyone who has contributed to the collections during lockdown. The church is extremely grateful. Anyone who wants to contribute can do so by using the New Inn & Knockgraffon Parish Church site in the Cashel & Emly website or by leaving it to the PP House or any Parish Council member.

For any anniversary masses or christenings, please contact Fr Bobby on 086 192 7455.

LOTTO

Results from Saturday, April 24, No's 1, 8, 13, 30. No winner(s).

Lucky Dips x 4: Tommy Ryan (G), Mary O’Gorman, Dick Donovan and Emily O’Donnell to be entered into a monthly draw for €500 on Saturday May 1.

Sellers: Rockwell Rovers X 2, John Cooney, Colm Heaney to be entered into a monthly draw for €100 on Saturday May 1. This week's Jackpot is €6,800.

Gentle reminder -Blue tickets are due for renewal. Thanks for your continued support.

TIPP GAA DRAW

Congratulations to Bobby Walsh, Knockgraffon who won €1000 in the Tipperary Draw.

“If you are not in you can’t win”.

If interested in joining, please contact our local promoter PJ Moloney on 086 3904926 for more info.

FRIENDS OF TIPPERARY FOOTBALL

The Friends of Tipperary Football are delighted to launch a new Euro Millions Plus syndicate offering all members 2,500 chances to win the jackpot for only €20. Everyone who joins the syndicate will be entered in every Euro Millions Plus draw from May 4, 2021 to April 29, 2022. To join go to https:// www.friendsoftipperary football.com/product/euromillions-syndicate-ticket/ or contact our County Football rep Kevin Barron on 087 2231353 for more info.

Closing date for entries is Monday May 3, 2021 (so only a few days left to enter) and winnings will be distributed as per the terms and conditions.

SINCERE SYMPATHY

Sincere sympathy is extended to the family of the late Martin Howard, Loughkent, New Inn who died recently. He will be very sadly missed by his brother Liam, sisters Anna and Mary, extended family & friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.