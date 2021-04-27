Juvenile GAA resumes in Goatenbridge - but slow down going through the village with children about

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

It’s great to see all underage non-contact outdoor training resuming at our GAA pitch in Goatenbridge.

We wish all the young people, parents and their mentors a safe and enjoyable return over the summer months. It will be great to see a bit of activity around the village again during the week. We would ask that those travelling through the village be aware of the extra traffic and activity in the evenings.

Speeding through the village remains an issue and we would ask that all vehicles obey the speed limit when approaching the centre of the village and be aware of the GAA pitch, particularly on the Newcastle to Clogheen road.

PARISH NEWS

Mass broadcast times during lockdown: Monday to Friday at 9.30am and Vigil Mass Saturday at 6.30pm from Ardfinnan online at www.churchservices.tv/ ardfinnan. Sunday Mass at 9am from Fourmilewater available on the Fourmilewater & Newcastle Parish Facebook page. All Churches remain open for private prayer every day.

THANK YOU

Thank you for the generous donations to Trocaire, and to those who have returned their weekly envelopes which support the Parish churches and the clergy common fund at Easter. be returned to the Parish Office. A reminder that those who wish to collect their weekly envelopes are available in the Parish Office in Ardfinnan.

DIOCESAN PILGRIMAGE

The Diocesan Pilgrimage to Knock will take place online with Mass being streamed live from Knock Basilica on Sunday, May 2. Ceremonies begin at 2.30pm with Rosary followed by Mass at 3pm. It will be available on the knockshrine.ie/watch-live, the Knock Facebook page and the Diocesan website.

BALLYBACON CHURCH

The church remains open for private prayer each day. Please be aware of all health guidelines. Following the lifting of some of the Covid19 restrictions, 25 people are now allowed at funeral services. We look forward to a day in the not so distant future that we can return to public worship in the church on a Sunday.

NED MEANEY, ARDFINNAN (RIP)

We extend our sympathies to the family of Ned Meaney, Mount Carmel, Ardfinnan who died over the weekend. To his son’s David, John, Eddie and Mike, brothers Paddy and Joe, their extended families, neighbours and friends we offer our sincere condolences. May he Rest in Peace.

GOATENBRIDGE/ BALLYBACON NOTES

Please note that the contact details to have notes or notices included in the Goatenbridge Notes are goatenbridgeballybaconda@ gmail.com or 087 649 7083. Please have contributions submitted prior to 12 noon on the Sunday prior to publication. Stay up to date with news from the area on the Goatenbridge/Ballybacon Development Association Page on Facebook www.facebook. com/driochead