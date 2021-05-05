Pat O’Brien retires from Cahir Farmers Market after 18 years

PAT O’BRIEN RETIRES

Congratulations to Pat O’Brien as he retires from Cahir Farmers Market after 18 years.

Pat was the instigator of the market and was Chairman for many years. He is leaving a wonderful legacy for the town of Cahir, as the market goes from strength to strength. He will remain part of the organising committee and promises to pop in every week.

The community of our little village of New Inn owes a great debt of gratitude to Pat, Barbara and all the O’Brien family, O’Brien Farm Shop, Outrath.

He will continue to farm in his “retirement”.

Thanks for everything Pat.