Ballingarry GAA Club astroturf area officially opened and blessed

The new Ballingarry GAA Club astroturf area adjacent to the hurling wall was officially opened and blessed on Monday night of last week at 7.30pm.

Chairman, Pat Vaughan, welcomed everyone present and thanked the many people who made this project a reality. Local P.P. Fr. Derry Quirke was on hand to bless this new facility while reminding the many young players present the importance of sport in their lives, where many friendships for life are made. What a fabulous facility.

With the lifting of some restrictions we can now look foreward to some intercounty hurling and football on TV starting with Tipp and Limerick next weekend.

It is also great to see so many of our club players back in training in the GAA field, while obviously adhering to whatever Covid -19 restrictions are in place. It is nice to look ahead to some form of normality returning.