Tipperary girls' unique sunrise training session raises €1,000 for Pieta House

Rockwell Rovers Ladies Gaelic Football Club

Welcome back to all our members, parents, coaches and covid supervisors.

Our u12, u14 and u16 girls are back at 7pm on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings. Our u6, u8 and u10 girls are bouncing back onto the pitch on Saturday mornings at 9.30am.

We had a unique sunrise training session last Saturday morning at 5am with our u12/14 and u16 girls creating awareness for the great work of Pieta House. €1,000 was raised at training for Pieta House.

The club would like to acknowledge Raceside Service Station for supplying the croissants and snacks enjoyed by the parents with a cuppa while the girls trained from Darkness into Light.

We also would like to acknowledge the support of all our members with the recent development fundraiser and in the coming weeks our daughters will reap the benefits of the phenomenal Astro Turf.

We look forward to a great season ahead with lots of fun, laughter, football and matches. Any queries please contact Martina 087 6340133.