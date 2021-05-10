Here comes the summer - GAA Summer Camps on the way

KILSHEELAN/KILCASH GAA CLUB

Reminder that membership is now due, payment may be made through Foireann or to any committee member.

A fundraiser to complete the Juvenile pitch project will take place on the June Bank Holiday weekend (Monday, June 7) in the format of a sponsored 5km run.

Also a portion of the funds raised will be donated to Pieta House and the local Hospice.

More details will be published closer to the event.

Summer Camp dates

Please note dates for Summer Camp are July 26-30. Entries must be in by May 17, enquiries to secretarybng.kilsheelan. tipperary@gaa.ie