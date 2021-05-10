New name and new chairperson for New Inn and Knockgraffon Pastoral Council

New Inn Parish News

Anniversary Mass this weekend is for John Moloney, Lagganstown on Sunday, May 16 at 11am in New Inn church. Mass returns to normal this weekend with masses in both Churches at the usual times i.e., 7.30pm - Saturday and 11am - Sunday in New Inn church and 9.30am in Knockgraffon church on Sunday mornings.

We would encourage people to use masks and abide with all protocols and to follow the instructions. Also note that the collection boxes will be at each door.

Please note that the Parish Council is no longer to be known as the above but The New Inn and Knockgraffon Pastoral Council. The chairperson of the group is Mrs Julie Tobin of Bellevue.

Anyone who wants to have Masses said or christenings or weddings can contact Fr Bobby Fletcher PP on (086) 192 7455.