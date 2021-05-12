Wanted in Tipp: Have you the time to serve as a Minister of Welcome or a Parish Minister?

Stewards/Ministers of Welcome

There is a huge effort being put in by so many people in all our churches in Ardfinnan, Newcastle, Ballybacon, Fourmilewater, and they would be grateful for any helpers in the coming weeks for stewarding and cleaning between services to ensure the health and safety of all who enter our churches, and to maintain our Covid-19 Parish Plan posted on the entrance doors.

Everything that is done will be in compliance with the guidelines issued by the government and the Irish Bishops Conference.

Please contact the sacristan Tony or Fr Michael if you can spare some time before / after Mass.

Parish Ministers

Every parish relies upon the generosity and support of so many who minister in many ways, including readers, Minister of Holy Communion, Choirs, Musicians, Altar Servers, Flower arrangers, and Ministers of Welcome.

As we are now getting back to public worship, it is a good time to ask those who minister if they are happy to continue supporting the parish, and to ask others in the parish to help in these ministries.

To ensure we have enough ministers to assist at Masses, and to update our own safeguarding and parish records, we would ask those who minister in any way in our churches, to complete the required Safeguarding and Registration forms, which is done in parishes every three years.

For those who also work exclusively with children in our parish, it is a legal requirement for Garda Vetting which is also renewed every three years.

The forms will be available in the Parish Office and sacristies next weekend and can be returned directly to Fr Michael in the envelope. They are self-explanatory, but if there are any queries, please contact Fr Michael directly for clarification. It is hoped that this will be completed in the next few weeks and would greatly appreciate your assistance.