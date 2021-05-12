Happy days are here again - Tipperary senior citizens summer coach tour!

Both Knockavilla and Donaskeigh Community Councils would like to arrange a day coach trip July/August for our active retirement parishioners, all subject to covid guidelines at the time.

We would like to get some feedback first of all to see if there would be an appetite for an event like this.

If you think you might be interested in this, could you let any of our committee members know, John Browne, Helen Ryan, Darren O’Neill, Joe Daly, or Kieran Slattery.