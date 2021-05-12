Throwback Thursday - The Silver Scissors Hair Salon opens
MEMORY LANE
Noreen Kennedy and Catherine Guilfoyle at the opening of the Silver Scissors Hair Salon in Bansha in May 1989.
In our issue of May 6 1989 we carried an advertising feature for the opening of the Silver Scissors Hair Salon in Bansha.
According the feature...
The village of Bansha, a thriving centre on the road between Tipperary and Cahir, recently enjoyed a further addition to its already busy commercial life. This came about in February when Noreen Kennedy and Catherine Guilfoyle, both from Clonoulty, opened a new unisex hair salon just a couple of hundred yards from the centre of the village, on the road to the Glen of Aherlow.
