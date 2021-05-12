Throwback Thursday - The Silver Scissors Hair Salon opens

In our issue of May 6 1989 we carried an advertising feature for the opening of the Silver Scissors Hair Salon in Bansha.

The village of Bansha, a thriving centre on the road between Tipperary and Cahir, recently enjoyed a further addition to its already busy commercial life. This came about in February when Noreen Kennedy and Catherine Guilfoyle, both from Clonoulty, opened a new unisex hair salon just a couple of hundred yards from the centre of the village, on the road to the Glen of Aherlow.