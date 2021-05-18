West Tipperary club's lotto is not at a whopping €14,000

KICKHAM GAA CLUB LOTTO IS €14,000

The Kickhams Lotto Jackpot was worth a whopping €14,000 last Monday Night. Tickets available in Butlers Centra, Quirke’s Garage, Heffernan’s Food store and from any committee member or online before 6pm next Monday. If unable to get to shops please support online with the following link:

https://bit.ly/3cUNn3n

“SHARE THE SPOILS”

The Knockavilla & Donaskeigh Community Council’s “share the spoils” winner last Thursday night was Bridget Ryan, Ballymore who won €193.

Thanks to everyone for their support and remember our envelopes ate available in all the usual outlets.

We are delighted to announce that our envelopes are now available in Crowe’s Farm shop at Crowe’s Meats, Gurtussa Dundrum, and are also now available in both Maureen’s hair salon and Claire’s Hair Studio, Dundrum.

SENIORS DAY OUT

Both Knockavilla and Donaskeigh Community Councils would like to arrange a day coach trip July/August for our active retirement parishioners, all subject to covid guidelines at the time. We would like to get some feedback first of all to see if there would be an appetite for an event like this. If you think you might be interested in this, could you let any of our committee members know, John Browne, Helen Ryan, Darren O Neill, Joe Daly, or Kieran Slattery.

LOCAL HISTORY

Tipperary Age Friendly older people's Council are developing a project to capture stories and tales of the past, listening to the voices of older people across Tipperary. This will be a fantastic opportunity to capture the living history of older voices in Tipperary, and to share stories and memories of the past. It is hoped to compile all this information from around the County, and make it available in print format in October.

The community council currently has some project documents relating to this initiative. If anyone would like to take part in this project, please contact any member of either Knockavilla or Donaskeigh community council, and we can get the necessary documents to you.