Welcome developments in Ballingarry with stone walls will enhance area

Ballingarry Tidy Towns

Work has begun on the new stone wall on the left hand side as we enter the village from the Callan direction, for which funding is in place thanks to Councillor Imelda Goldsboro. In addition to the wall being built, the landowner has also agreed to erect two new piers set back as an entrance to the land. This new project will greatly enhance this area as you enter the village from that direction.

The entrance to the village has also been improved from a visual point of view by the building of another new stone wall on The Commons side. Also it is planned to give the wall at St. Joseph’s cemetery a facelift by way of a new coat of paint within the next few weeks weather permitting. As we head into the Summer we definitely need and appreciate any help you can give us whether it’s physical or financial.

At this stage we wish to thank all those people who are already out and about giving up their free time to enhance the area by painting, tidying up, picking up litter, washing signs, planting flowers and doing whatever jobs needing completion.

Remember we are all in this together. All we want is to improve the area which we call home. Continue to be Litter-conscious, because Litter is our common enemy.

Church News

Mass Times during the week: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 9.30am; Saturday 7 pm; Sunday 10.30am. It was great to see cars on the street for daily Mass during the past week and at the weekend. This is a welcome return to some form of normality – the village has been like a ghost town since Covid 19 kicked in over 12 months ago.

Hopefully the worst is behind us.

Fr. Derry’s Tel: 052 9154115. Fr.Derry’s Mobile 086 8171758

GAA

It was great to see activity continuing in the GAA field over the weekend. Alongside this player activity, work continues on improving facilities at O’Sullivan Park by laying tarmac on the walkway surrounding the Pitch and on the yard area in front the clubhouse. The GAA has totally transformed and enhanced its premises over the past 12 months. This naturally ties in with the Trojan work being undertaken by the local Tidy Towns’ members. Well done all and keep up the good work.

Sincere Sympathy

We extend our sincere sympathy to the Dunne family on the sad death on Sunday May 9, 2021 of Kathleen (Katie) Dunne (nee Shelly), Oakwood, Ballingarry, Thurles. Katie passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her brother Patrick, Katie is deeply regretted by her loving husband Andrew, daughters Kayleigh and Shannon, sons AJ, Aaron and Kierran, her grandchildren Devon, Roman and Halle, her parents Daniel and Hannah, her brother Donal, her sisters Trisha and Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and wide circle of friends. Katie reposed at her residence on Tuesday evening.

Removal from her home by Dermot Ronan Funeral Care took place on Wednesday morning to The Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis”.