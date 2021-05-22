They're for the birds in Mullinahone - six new colourful bird boxes in place

Six new colourful bird boxes were recently erected around the village of Mullinahone.

The bird boxes were made by the local Mens’ Shed in Mullinahone. They were painted by Molly and Tommy Carey and erected by Enda McEnery and Bill and Conor Tobin.

We extend a very sincere thank you to all for their help and the boxes no doubt will bring great pleasure to not alone the birds but also the people viewing the comings-and-goings.