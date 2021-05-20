Goatenbridge Tidy Towns has a new Facebook page

GOATENBRIDGE TIDY TOWNS

Goatenbridge Tidy Towns group have a new facebook page. You can follow the page by typing in Goatenbridge/Ballybacon Tidy Towns or using the user name @AnDriochead in the search area and pressing like! Our old page will no longer be updated. This will help us to keep you up to date with all the important work we continue to carry out in the area including any fundraising initiatives moving forward.

PUBLIC MASSES

A reminder that public Masses have recommenced following the easing of Covid19 restrictions! As previously, face masks are compulsory inside the church. Please use hand sanitisers when entering and leaving the church. A reminder that weekday Masses will be as follows from Monday 10 May; 10am Newcastle- Our Lady of the Assumption, Tuesday - 9.30am Ardfinnan- Holy Family, Wednesdays - 10am Fourmilewater Our Lady & St. Laurence, Thursdays 10am in Newcastle- Our Lady of the Assumption and Fridays from Holy Family Ardfinnan at 9.30am. Sunday Mass times are Saturday’s Vigil Masses at 5pm in Newcastle and 6.30pm in Ardfinnan. Sunday Masses are as follows, 9am Fourmilewater, 10.30am Grange and 12noon in Ballybacon.

Weekend Sunday 23 May

Minister of the Word: Jack Walsh. Minister of the Eucharist: Stephen Ahearne.

PARISH MINSTERS

Every parish relies upon the generosity and support of so many who minister in many ways, including readers, Minister of Holy Communion, Choirs, Musicians, Altar Servers, Flower arrangers, and Ministers of Welcome. As we are now getting back to public worship, it is a good time to ask those who minister if they are happy to continue supporting the parish, and to ask others in the parish to help in these ministries.

To ensure we have enough ministers to assist at Masses, and to update our own safeguarding and parish records, we would ask those who minister in any way in our churches, to complete the required Safeguarding and Registration forms, which is done in parishes every three years. For those who also work exclusively with children in our parish, it is a legal requirement for Garda Vetting which is also renewed every three years.

The forms will be available in the Parish Office and sacristies next weekend and can be returned directly to Fr Michael in the envelope. They are self-explanatory, but if there are any queries, please contact Fr Michael directly for clarification. It is hoped that this will be completed in the next few weeks and would greatly appreciate your assistance.

ROSARY PRAYERS

There will be an opportunity to pray the Rosary together on the following dates in May: 10am Saturdays (from May 15) in Ardfinnan Church (with Sacrament of Reconciliation available afterwards)

GOATENBRIDGE AND BALLYBACON NOTES

Please note that the contact details to have notes or notices included in the Goatenbridge Notes are goatenbridgeballybaconda@ gmail.com or 087 649 7083. Please have contributions submitted prior to 12 noon on the Sunday prior to publication. Stay up to date with news from the area on the Goatenbridge/Ballybacon Development Association Page on Facebook www.facebook.com/driochead