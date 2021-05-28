Second Holycross Village Market all set for tomorrow

The first market took place two weeks ago and was a roaring success

The second Village Market in Holycross is gearing up at the present time with stall owners ready to bring the best of local produce to the historic village.

An initiative of local groups in Holycross Ballycahill parish, including the environmental group Domhan Glas, the village market was an outstanding success on it first outing two weeks ago with people coming from all over to check out the best of local produce from confectionary, breads, jams, artisan foods, arts and crafts and much more.

There was also music and entertainment provided and of course everyone observed Covid-19 protocols with masks being worn etc.

Stall owners will begin setting up from 11:00am on Saturday morning and trading begins at 1:00pm sharp. The market is located right opposite Holycross Abbey, behind the parochial house.

There is plenty of parking in the village and the arms of welcome are open to all to come along and check it out.

Why not pay a visit to the historic Abbey and light a candle or wander around the Padre Pio Gradens when in the locality.