Deputy Cahill welcomes successful Emergency Works Application for Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry.

Deputy Jackie Cahill
The waste water treatment system will be improved in the school
Deputy Jackie Cahill T.D. has confirmed that the Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry, has been approved for funding under the Department of Education’s Emergency Works Scheme.
Deputy Cahill welcomed the news by saying: “I am delighted to hear from Minister Foley this afternoon that she has approved funding for Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry, under the Emergency Works Scheme. This necessary funding will go towards the improvement of the waste water treatment for the school. I know this must come as very positive news for the school community”.
“I would like to thank Minister Foley and her staff for their tremendous support with this application. I would also like to congratulate the Principal, Angela Cahill, and the school management on their successful application.” Cahill concluded.
