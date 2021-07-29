'Found Links' runs first pop up event at Tipperary venue

New Creative Project launches in Cahir

Last Saturday July 24 ‘Found Links’ ran their first pop-up event at Cahir Castle Car Park. The project, a creative collaboration between Print Van Go travelling print studio and TFI Local Link Tipperary bus service, celebrates our musical, printmaking storytelling traditions and exploring Tipperary.

The Cahir event celebrated two unique walks associated with the town – St Declan’s Way, established as a pilgrim route in the fifth century and now re launched as a modern walking route, linking the ancient ecclesiastical centre of Ardmore in Co. Waterford and passing through Cahir on route to Cashel. The second – the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh walk complete with 24 plaques – follows a route around the town of Cahir, including Cahir Park and the Swiss Cottage, which was established in March of this year by the Cahir Women’s History Group to commemorate International Women’s Day and to celebrate the contribution women have made to the town over the centuries.

Throughout the day people of all ages joined Print Van Go’s travelling print studio to hand-print their own broadside ballad, inspired by the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh walking trail and locally inspired postcard using rubber stamps and carved wooden blocks. Cahir Comhaltas musicians provided the music on the day as a send off to the many walkers who departed Cahir to walk on the first leg of the St. Declan’s Way Pilgrim Trail.

Aoife Barrett of Print Van Go said “The Found Links project is all about rediscovering our local landscape and capturing the long standing connection between music, place and identity throughout Tipperary. We hope Cahir is the first of several event locations throughout the county. Over the next few months, we will be sharing a number of walks and trails that can be accessed from TFI Local Link Tipperary bus routes. We hope to run events at Upperchurch, Lough Doire Bhile, Derrynaflan, Dromineer and more! ”

Tim Davis, local artist and musician added: “Apart from the cultural aspect, this project seeks to connect people in different parts of the county and encourage healthy exercise. Over time, it is hoped Found Links will engage local communities, help attract additional visitors and generate incremental tourism for our towns.”

The project has received funding as part of the Creative Ireland programme with support from Tipperary County Council. Found Links works in collaboration with TFI Local Link Tipperary staff, passengers, local community and hill walking groups. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/foundlinks