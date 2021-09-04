Search

04/09/2021

Tipperary motorists advised of diversions on M7 this Sunday

Tipperary motorists advised of diversions on M7 this Sunday

Motorists using the M7 around Roscrea will face diversions this coming Sunday, September 5.

The carriageway will be closed to traffic between 8am and 6pm to facilitate the ESB carrying out overhead line works across the motorway.

Motorists travelling eastwards should divert via Junction 22 travel along N62 to Roscrea and join R445 at Dublin Road roundabout, travel along R445 onto R435 at Kyle Manor roundabout, proceed along R435 and rejoin M7 at Junction 21.

Westbound motorists should divert via Junction 21 on to R435 proceed in the direction of Borris-in-Ossory, at Kyle Manor roundabout join R445 to Roscrea and join N62 at Dublin Road roundabout (Roscrea) second exit, travel along the N62 and re-join M7 at Junction 22.

