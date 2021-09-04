Search

04/09/2021

Tipperary TD raises concerns over speeding in Newtown

Tipperary TD raises concerns over speeding in Newtown

Deputy Martin Browne has raised concerns over speeding in Newtown, Nenagh

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary Sinn Fein TD Martin Brown has said that action needs to be taken to tackle the consistent breaking of the speed limit on a stretch of the R494 at Newtown, Nenagh.

“I witnessed how the 50km/h limit on the stretch of road at Newtown Post Office and Reidy’s of Newtown is consistently broken, despite a blind bend and no footpath on the road in question,” he said.

Deputy Browne said that this was posing a particular danger for motorists and pedestrians. Pedestrians were particularly vulnerable as they must walk on the side of the road as there were no footpath, while motorists pulling out onto the road were faced with traffic coming round the blind bend at speed.

He said that he had written to Tipperary County Council requesting that speed monitoring be carried out at this location, and that consideration be given to installing electric speed display signs and speed bumps in the area.

“I am also raising the need for a bus shelter near Gleesons of Portroe and for the timetable to be reviewed so that there are more suitable pick up times for people who want to connect to other services, such as those from Nenagh,” said Deputy Browne.

