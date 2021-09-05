Tipperary TD welcomes funding for works at Nenagh CBS

Deputy Jackie Cahill: welcomed funding for Nenagh CBS works
Nenagh CBS has been approved funding under the Emergency Works Scheme for the replacement of the lift in the school on Summerhill, Nenagh.
Deputy Jackie Cahill received confirmation of this positive news for the CBS school community from Minister Norma Foley.
“I am delighted to receive confirmation from Minister Norma Foley that Nenagh CBS has been approved funding for a new lift. This funding has been sourced under the Emergency Works Scheme,” said Deputy Cahill.
