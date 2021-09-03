Walk-In Vaccination Clinics at all three Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres this weekend

Pfizer and Moderna vaccine now offered as second doses to those vaccinated with AstraZeneca Dose 1

Another series of scheduled walk-in vaccination clinics for adults, and children aged 12 and over, will be held at the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres in Limerick, Ennis and Nenagh this weekend, from Friday September 3, to Sunday September 5, 2021.

Clinics for Pfizer/BioNtech Dose 1 and 2, and second doses only of Moderna, have been scheduled across the centres this weekend at the following times:

Friday September 3

Moderna Dose 2

Abbey Court Nenagh

3pm-6pm

Friday September 3

Moderna Dose 2

Limerick Racecourse

4pm-7pm

Friday September 3

Pfizer Dose 1 & 2

Limerick Racecourse

4pm-7pm

Friday September 3

Pfizer Dose 1 & 2

West County Ennis

4pm-7pm

Saturday September 4

Pfizer Dose 1 & 2

Limerick Racecourse

8.30am-5pm

Saturday September 4

Pfizer Dose 1 & 2

Abbey Court Nenagh

8.30am-5pm

Saturday September 4

Pfizer Dose 1 & 2

West County Ennis

8.30am-5pm

Sunday September 5

Pfizer Dose 1 & 2

Limerick Racecourse

8.30am-5pm

Sunday September 5

Pfizer Dose 1 & 2

Abbey Court Nenagh

8.30am-5pm

Sunday September 5

Pfizer Dose 1 & 2

West County Ennis

8.30am-5pm

As per new national guidance, people who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine can now receive either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as their second dose. In these cases, the second dose must be given at least 28 days after getting the first dose of AstraZeneca.

Anyone attending the walk-in clinics this weekend for second doses should bring their vaccination record card with them.

Those who have received first doses of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna and wish to attend this weekend for second doses, should note the following: for Pfizer/BioNTech, a minimum of 21 days must have passed following Dose 1 before Dose 2 is administered. Second doses of Moderna, meanwhile, must be administered at least 28 days after Dose 1.

While the uptake for COVID-19 vaccination in the Mid-West has been in line with national trends placing Ireland to the fore of national vaccination uptake worldwide, UL Hospitals Group remains mindful of the transmissibility of COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and we urge everyone in the Mid-West aged 16 and over, and parents of children aged 12-15, to come to these walk-in clinics this weekend.

Chief Clinical Director of UL Hospitals Group, Professor Brian Lenehan, said: “The response of communities throughout the Mid-West to COVID-19 vaccination has been phenomenal, but we mustn’t be complacent. We would like to get the eligible population as close to 100pc vaccinated as we possibly can.

"We will be living with this disease for some time to come, and so we urge everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine to please come to Limerick Racecourse, to the Abbey Court Nenagh and the West County Ennis this weekend, and get vaccinated. This is a crucial phase in the battle against COVID-19. Vaccination is safe, it’s free, and it will help keep you, your family and friends and your wider communities safe in the time ahead.”

Those who wish to attend the clinics do not require an appointment, and do not need to register in advance on the national vaccine registration portal. Please note that children under 16 years must be accompanied to the centre by a parent or guardian.

For identification purposes, anyone attending these clinics for a vaccine should bring with them their birth certificate, or a photo ID. Those with queries may contact the local HSE approved helpline number on 087-9681240. All clinic dates and times related information will be published on www.hse.ie

Outside of these walk-in clinics, parents or guardians of children aged 12 to 15 may continue to register children on the HSE website via this link: https://vaccine.hse.ie/ #register

Last week, to close of business on Sunday August 29th, a total of 13,838 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the three Mid-West Vaccination Centres, bringing to 341,259 the total vaccinations delivered under the UL Hospitals Group COVID-19 vaccination programme, which began on January 4th.

This total does not include the vaccination work undertaken in the Mid-West by our colleagues in HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service, General Practitioners and pharmacists.

A total of 1,234 people attended the last set of walk-in vaccination clinics organised over the weekend of August 27th-29th. Activity to date has included the vaccination of a total of 10,092 children aged 12-15 years.

UL Hospitals Group COVID-19 vaccination teams continue working to ensure that everyone in the Mid-West will receive a vaccine, in line with national guidance on COVID-19 vaccination. Anyone with queries about COVID-19 vaccination may contact the national helpline on 1850-241850.