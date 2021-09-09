Tipperary gardaí seize suspected cocaine valued at €3,000 File pic
The gardaí in Tipperary seized suspected cocaine valued at €3,000 following a search conducted at an estate in Roscrea last Sunday.
Inquiries are continuing.
Meanwhile, a series of incidents were reported at Ashbury, Roscrea, last Monday.
One male was arrested at the scene of a disturbance in possession of an alleged offensive article.
He appeared before court in Thurles on Tuesday and further inquiries are ongoing.
There were also several dog offences reported in Roscrea last Friday.
One incident involved a restricted breed of dog found without a lead or muzzle.
Gardaí are reminding owners to be aware of their responsibilities under the Control of Dogs Act.
