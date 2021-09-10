Search

10/09/2021

Tipperary gardaí issue alert following bike thefts

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The gardaí in Tipperary have reported an increase in bike thefts in the Nenagh District over the recent weeks.

Among the more recent incidents was the theft of a BMX bike at The Haven, Roscrea, overnight between Wednesday and Thursday last.

A motorbike was stolen at Drom Slinne, Portroe, during the course of last week.

An appeal for witness information has been made, and gardaí are asking owners to ensure that necessary precautions are taken.

Meanwhile, fraud offences are continuing across the district.

The latest scams involve phone calls or texts purporting to relate to a delivery of goods.

There have also been “crypto currency” scams wherein victims are duped into investing in an online scheme, the operators of which have been able to take control of the victim’s bank account.

Gardaí are asking people not to engage with suspicious calls or messages.

