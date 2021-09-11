Tipperary housing: Cllr Morris in appeal to develop two Nenagh State-owned sites

Following the launch of the Government’s Housing for All strategy, the Land Development Agency has been urged by a Nenagh councillor to acquire Streame on the outskirts of the town for affordable housing.

Cllr Seamus Morris pointed out that Nenagh was flourishing at the moment and the only thing that can slow down the progress of the town was a complete lack of affordable housing for young working families who were being squeezed out of the housing market with fast increasing house prices.

“I respectively ask that you consider this shovel ready site, which is probably one of the best serviced State-owned sites in the country,” he said.

Tipperary County Council, who own Streame, advertised the site some time back on etender but failed to attract any interest from developers. It is understood to be in the process of making another attempt to sell it by competitive tender.

Cllr Morris understood that it was also turned down by the land agency and has asked it to explain the reason behind the decision.

The Independent councillor has also written to local TDs and senators, pointing out that, apart from Streame, the land at the town’s military barracks is also in State ownership.

“The military barracks site in Nenagh is owned by the Department of Defence, who have been carrying out a title search with a view to making the site available for public use. There are dedicated EU funding streams for returning old military barracks sites for public use and I have no problem with the site being mixed use, including a military museum and possibly a retirement village which could free up houses elsewhere,” said Cllr Morris.

“It’s beyond me how our strategists can continue to bring employment into the town without making the best use of our own landbanks for housing,” said Cllr Morris, who told the public representatives that he had already proposed a “Vienna-style” scheme for Streame.

Cllr Morris told them that provision had to be made for young professional people who had planned to live in cities, but post-Covid Ireland had changed that narrative with some of them now being able to work remotely.

“All in all it is vital that you through your good offices work with the state bodies to make these two sites (one shovel ready) available for housing,” he said.