19/09/2021

Clonmel World Music makes a welcome return

The inaugural Clonmel Culture Weekend will run from September 17-19.
It is hoped that this will become an annual event on the Clonmel cultural calender. It is based around Culture Night, which is a countrywide annual event, which takes place on Friday September 17.There are Culture Night events on the Friday in various venues in Clonmel.
Clonmel World Music are delighted to have been invited to put on 2 live “in person” shows on Saturday September 18, and are delighted to put on two great shows in Lilly’s Lane, Hearn’s Hotel Clonmel with two of the best Irish folk and contemporary artists.
The shows are outdoors, in a covered space. They are of limited capacity and are fully in accordance with latest Covid guidelines.
Details of both shows, and booking links, are on www.clonmelworld
music.com
Contact Gerry Lawless, on 086-3389619, for any information.
The day begins with an afternoon show by Ultan Conlon from 4.30-5.30 followed by popular Cork group Greenshine .

