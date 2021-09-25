Good luck today to all the Tipperary Community Games guys competing in 'Munsters'

Munster Quarter Finals & Preview Munster Finals

There was a fantastic result for Tipperary at the quarter finals of the Aldi Ireland – Bus Eireann Munster Games in University of Limerick on Saturday when all four county champions were successful and earned their place in the semi-finals next Saturday.

Boherlahan Area once again displayed their amazing talent commencing with their u 11 Hurling team enjoying a 4 -5 to 2-9 victory over Abbeydorney, Kerry. They will play Ballincollig in the semi final.

Team consisted of: Jake Gleeson, Luke Keane, Jack Maher, Jamie Maher, AJ Power, Cian Fogarty, Robert Mulcahy,

This was followed by the u12 girls football team who can do no wrong strolling to a 11-8 to 4-1 victory over Feonagh/Castlemahon, Limerick in their game. They now play Skibereen, Cork in the semi final.

Team members are: Sarah Murphy, Nicole Tarrant, Leah O’Connell, Aoife O’Donnell, Cliona Moynihan, Grace Power, Neassa Dwan, Sophie Moynihan, Abbie Horgan, Saoirse Maher, Mai Kennedy, Siobhan O’Brien, Faye Burke Chloe Tobin.

Newport u10 boys continued their success story defeating Regional, Limerick by 4-5 to 0-0. Now on their way to play Clare in their semi final.

Moycarkey Borris again showed their strength winning on a score of 4-9 to 4-5 v Regional, Limerick. They play Abbeydorney, Kerry in their semi-final. Team consisted of: Laura Lannigan, Nessa Dunphy, Hannah Hogan, Isabelle Quinlan, Aoife Shelly, Eva Ralph, Katelyn Flanagan, Niamh O’Gorman Ruby O’Dwyer, Kourtney Louise O’Halloran, Aoife Maher, Grace Flanagan, Sophie Coughlan, Kate Dowling, Ciara Corcoran, Ella Lee.

Boherlahan Dualla county u11 hurling champions pictured with All-Ireland final referee Fergal Horgan. They took a step closer to the Munster final on Saturday last when defeating Kerry in their quarter-final.

Back row from left: Jake Gleeson, Luke Keane, Jack Maher, Jamie Maher, Fergal Horgan (Referee) AJ Power, Cian Fogarty, Robert Mulcahy. Front: James Carthy, Gearoid Horgan, Harry Ryan, Philip Ryall, Niall Quirke (joint captain), Albert Maher (joint captain), Cian O’Donnell, Dunnacha Harrington, Dara Crosse



Other teams representing Tipperary next Saturday – All in semi finals unless otherwise stated are:-

Camogie U14 Boherlahan Dualla v Newmarket On Fergus, Clare

Skittles U12 Ss Peter & Paul’s Clonmel v winner Kerry /Limerick in the final.

Skittles U14 St Peter & Paul’s Clonmel v Tulla, Clare

Skittles U16 Ss Peter & Paul’s Clonmel v Kerry

Soccer Boys u12 Newport v Abbeyfeale, Limerick

Soccer Girls u12 Boherlahan Dualla v Regional Limerick

Soccer Girls U15 Roscrea v Kenmare, Kerry

Tag Rugby u11 Mixed Fethard Killusty v Kenmare, Kerry

Tag Rugby u14 Mixed Fethard Killusty v Quin, Co Clare

Best of luck to those involved and to all of the following competitors who will represent Tipperary in the Regional Athletics in Cork on Saturday, September 18.

Girls and Boys u10 Hurdles:- Ella O’Meara, Roscrea, Grace Ryan, Moycarkey, Matthew Power, Newport, Kyle O’Meara, Roscrea.

U8 60m:- Cora Leamy, Boherlahan, Saoirse England, Roscrea, Rohan Ryan, Moycarkey, Harry Kennedy, St Flannans

U10 100m: Holly McNamara, New Inn, Triona Heffernan, Boherlahan, Matthew Mellerick Newport, TJ Breslin, St Flannans

U10 200m Cate O’Brien, Newport, Saoirse Gleeson, Gortnahoe, Fionn Aird, Ardfinnan, Cian O’Donnell, Boherlahan

U14 Hurdles Clodagh Grimes, Newport, Lily Anne O’Meara, Roscrea. Dylan Cotter, Thurles, Luke McIntyre, Newport.

U12 100m: Sarah Bartley Kilsheelin, Rachel Dowd Thurles, Harry Ryan Boherlahan, Harry O’Donoghue Roscrea,

U14 100m- Ava Palmer Newport, Claire Fitzgerald Fethard, Killian O’Hora Newport, Conor Fogarty Boherlahan,

U16 100m- Muireann Jones Newport, Dillon Walsh Newport,

U16 200m- Isabelle Corbett Ballingarry,Sophie Walker Newport, Killian Whelan Powerstown, David McConnell Moycarkey,

U12 600m- Aoife O’Donnell Boherlahan, Caoimhe Bourke Newport, Conor Tobin Mullinahone, Sean Sheehan Moycarkey,

U14 800m-Leah Berry Newport, Elizabeth Tye Ballingarr Colm Ryan Newport, Michael Delahunty Boherlahan,

U16 1500m Ruby Carroll, Powerstown, 2 Paula Quirke, Boherlahan, Daire O’Donnell, Boherlahan, Dara Kennedy, Newport.

The Regional Athletics Events in Cork on September 18th are Track Only

Field Events: Go to Aldi Ireland/Bus Eireann National Finals in Carlow on Saturday, September 25.