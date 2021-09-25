Golf in Tipperary: Billy Phelan goes Waltzing Matilda

Liam Meagher, Terence O’Brien, Sean Aylward (captain), Ray Carthy, Robert Phelan, Rickie Gleeson of Dooks (Sponsor) and Billy Phelan
Billy Phelan goes Waltzing Matilda
On Thursday the results of the Waltzing Matilda Competition were announced and presentations made. First place went to Billy Phelan, with Trevor Gough runner-up, third was Ben Johnson, Jim O'Brien finished fourth, while John ‘Rahm’ Creed won nearest the pin.
The competition was kindly sponsored by Dooks of Fethard.
We are going to speak to Billy's wife Dinah about what she is feeding him for his breakfast as he is in fantastic form at the minute!
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.