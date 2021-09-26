Search

26/09/2021

Great news for Tipperary keep fit enthusiasts - Meet and Train Group returning

File Picture: Cahir Meet and Train Group event with Cahir Castle in the background

Cahir Meet & Train returning
The group are planning a return to the roads for the first time since March 2020. The new announcement by the Government allows us back to training after September 20 so there will be a few cobwebs to be brushed off after the long lay-off.


We will not be going back to a full Couch to 5km programme but will work on estimated time groups for the 5km route with those who are fitter going into the faster category.

Further details are yet to be ironed out, but it’s looking like Tuesday, September 21 as a start back date.

