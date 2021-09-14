Promising young Tipperary soccer goalkeeper signs for League of Ireland Club

Treaty United goalkeeper Adam Gallagher in action in a League of Ireland Under 19.
CONGRATULATIONS TO ADAM
Congratulations to New Inn lad Adam Gallagher who has signed up with Limerick’s Treaty United Soccer Club and is now selected on the League of Ireland U19 team as goalkeeper.
Adam is a son of Joe and Joan Gallagher, Knockgraffon who are very proud of him.
New Inn local Adam Gallagher (third from left, kneeling) has signed for Limerick city soccer club, Treaty United.
More News
Community Energy Officers Anita Hennebry (Ballingarry area) and Imelda Goldsboro (Moycarkey-Borris-Littleton)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.